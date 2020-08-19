Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 462.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,469 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 2,326,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,620,000. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.