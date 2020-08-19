Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $453.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

