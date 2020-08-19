Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 3.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.66% of Bank of Montreal worth $225,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 610,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,918,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 60.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,448,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,253,000 after acquiring an additional 922,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 528,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

