Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 134,986 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $4,609,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 458,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 206,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,951. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

