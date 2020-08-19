BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,170 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 4.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.72% of BCE worth $269,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 565,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

