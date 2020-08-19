BEST (NYSE:BEST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEST. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE BEST traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 1,887,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BEST has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BEST will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Norges Bank bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter worth about $10,286,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BEST by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BEST by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

