BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Position Raised by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned about 0.10% of BeyondAirInc . worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Amir Avniel sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $50,490.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 374,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,562 shares of company stock worth $731,672 in the last ninety days. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 238,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,178. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. BeyondAirInc . has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

