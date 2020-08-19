Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $8.33 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.01738883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00136374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,829,993 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

