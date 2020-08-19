BHP Group’s (BBL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of BBL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 174,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
