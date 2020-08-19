BHP Group’s (BBL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 174,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,064,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,010,000 after buying an additional 173,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

