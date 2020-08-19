BigCommerce (NYSE:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $18.89

BigCommerce Holdings (NYSE:RXT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $19.60. BigCommerce shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 40,291 shares traded.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NYSE:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.