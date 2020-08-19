BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce sales of $185.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.09 million and the highest is $186.60 million. BIO-TECHNE reported sales of $183.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $823.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.40 million to $831.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $928.44 million, with estimates ranging from $914.30 million to $947.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.43. 67,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

