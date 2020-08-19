BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells $67,340.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 1,432,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 536,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 323,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 397,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

