Bitcoin Cash Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and $1.88 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $290.16 or 0.02465210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Coindeal and Bitsane.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,770.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00656964 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003948 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,494,419 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

