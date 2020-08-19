Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00006637 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Exrates and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $145.68 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004826 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Huobi, Bithumb, BigONE, Indodax, Gate.io, Crex24, Binance, Coinnest, Exrates and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.