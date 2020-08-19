Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $618,054.49 and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00653750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00090078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00075555 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

