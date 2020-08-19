BitcoinV (BTCV) Price Up 111.3% Over Last Week

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $54,421.31 and $875.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded up 111.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BTCV is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,668,800 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

