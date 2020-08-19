Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 448,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,558. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after buying an additional 108,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,786,000 after buying an additional 188,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after buying an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

