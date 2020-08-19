Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 3.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blackstone Group worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,533,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

