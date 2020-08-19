Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,592. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

