Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BLNK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,287 shares of company stock worth $129,781 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

