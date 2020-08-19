BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock remained flat at $$82.52 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.77. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

