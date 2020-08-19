Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $275,192.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,644.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.14, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

