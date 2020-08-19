Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,144 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $70,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 414,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

