Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.55.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.06. 45,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $335.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.80 and its 200 day moving average is $286.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

