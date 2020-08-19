Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.21. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after buying an additional 7,538,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,037,000 after buying an additional 1,063,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after buying an additional 196,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after buying an additional 280,117 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.