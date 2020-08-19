Brokerages Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 353,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,375. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.