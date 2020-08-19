Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $17.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $67.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.85 million, with estimates ranging from $55.11 million to $69.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,641. The stock has a market cap of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.21. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

