Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,695 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.02. 440,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $238.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

