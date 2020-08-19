Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

