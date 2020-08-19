Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,852,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607,996 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners makes up about 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $77,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,463. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

