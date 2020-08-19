Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 864,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 129,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 411,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,530 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 25,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,035. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

