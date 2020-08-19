BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

BRT stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 228,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,957. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.99.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

