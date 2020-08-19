Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.26.
BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BURL traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.05 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
