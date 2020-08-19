Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.26.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.05 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.