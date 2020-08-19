Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 0.2%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.17, approximately 27,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 309,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $5,030,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

