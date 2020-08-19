Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 0.2%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.17, approximately 27,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 309,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.
CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of -0.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,084,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 135,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $5,030,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
