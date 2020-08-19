Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,259.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $59,259.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.03425249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058169 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

