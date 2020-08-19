Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCJ. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

CCJ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,742. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 410.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,616,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538,323 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 18.3% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after buying an additional 1,574,685 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 27.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 740,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.