Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $114,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. 289,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

