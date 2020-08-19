Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. 419,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,431. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

