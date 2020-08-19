Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New $26.62 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 432,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,733. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

