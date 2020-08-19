Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 108,067 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108,067 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.90. 337,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $289.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

