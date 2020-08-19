Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $39.54 on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,221. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,496.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

