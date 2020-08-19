CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE: CWX) in the last few weeks:
- 8/19/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.
- 8/5/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.75.
- 8/4/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00.
- 7/22/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 7/9/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.
TSE CWX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.97. 265,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $481.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 186.67%.
