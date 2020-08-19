CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE: CWX) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

8/5/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.75.

8/4/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

7/22/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

7/9/2020 – CanWel Building Materials Group was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

TSE CWX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.97. 265,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $481.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.