Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Shares of COF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. 78,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,893. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.19 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

