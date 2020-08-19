Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Cardano has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $380.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinnest, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006736 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00027864 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00027916 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.01495115 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, Gate.io, Coinbe, Upbit, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, ABCC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Huobi, Exmo, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Indodax, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

