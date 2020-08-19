Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,912 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

TLT stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,802. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

