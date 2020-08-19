Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,897 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,627. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

