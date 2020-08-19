Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,880 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.64. 885,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

