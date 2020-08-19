Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 128.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,904. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

