Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 160,103 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,464,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,223,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

