Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,090 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. 10,130,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

